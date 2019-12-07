'Kareena Kapoor was so young, I would play with her, now she is my heroine': Akshay Kumar

B-Town's top actor Akshay Kumar has ruled over the cinematic universe since a while now but is still managing to bag roles as the male lead opposite younger female heroines.

Addressing his recent film Good Newwz where he shares screen space with B-Town beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay spoke about the considerable age gap that he shares with the diva.

Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding star revealed: "I was actually behind the camera when Akshay Kumar gave his first ever shot for a movie."

The 52-year-old Padman actor also unveiled: "When I was working with Karisma Kapoor back in the day, Kareena was so young that I would lift her up and play with her. And today she is my heroine."

"He still does that and he's doing that with all his heroines," Kareena chimed in, adding: "To me, Akshay is like coming home. He's like family. There is absolute comfort when I work with Akshay."