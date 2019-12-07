Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan was 'the best decision' of her life

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never fail to serve couple goals with their endearing tale of love and the couple is doing just that again.

Speaking about her marriage with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena revealed that marrying the Sacred Games actor was the best decision she has ever made in her life.

The actor while speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019 revealed: "The decision to get married was...it is not a crime to be in love and if nobody wants to work with me because I am in love and I am married then don’t because I will do whatever I want."

"Everyone said your career is over and I said if it is so, be it. But this is what I want to do, this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life and I will do it. I think it the best decision I have made, as of now," she said.

She also spoke about her experience working with double duties at home with a toddler as well as with professional duties that come her way: "When I got pregnant, I was supposed to shoot a movie but because the producer didn’t get insurance, we could not shoot the film. And when she announced the news to me, she was like I want to do this film with you and we will incorporate that you are pregnant in the script."



"But later, she called me and said I am not getting insurance so I am not going to shoot the film. I said fine, go ahead and take another person but she said she would wait. She was a female producer making a film with three female leads. And we decided to wait for nine months," she added.

"The film went on to become a success and my son came along with me to the shoot and I think that was the best decision as well. He has to know that his mother works. He has to respect the fact that both his parents work. Saif was like, if you want to continue, take him with you and keep him close. Let him know what you do," she went on to say.



"And that's what he has done, he is a brave, brave boy. He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab. And I shoot for 8 hours, rush back to put him to bed and I have a wonderful actor and producer — Aamir Khan, who supports me. That's what a working mother and a working actor should be. I think things are changing in our world," she said.