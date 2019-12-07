Ananya Pandey calls Kartik Aaryan her new assistant as he holds bag for her

Bollywood's newest obsession is clinging on to Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan's social media where the two provide unmissable moments of absolute endearment showing us that the two belong together.

In the latest news of the duo, the Student of the Year 2 starlet is seen poking fun at the heartthrob who is acting as a complete gentleman for the diva.

The photos posted on Instagram by Ananya show Kartik holding her handbag for her as they flew back in from New Delhi on Thursday.

Along with the picture, Ananya added some humour showing us a glimpse of the close friendship that the two share.

"My new assistant @kartikaaryan," she captioned the photo.

The two stars have been making headlines frequently over their adorable moments that were getting captured during the promotional phase of their film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The Mudassar Aziz-directorial that release on Friday is expected to rack up INR 8-10 crores.

