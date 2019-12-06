Katrina, Kareena, Anushka mourn death of makeup artist Subbu

One of Bollywood’s leading makeup artists, Subbu, passed away on Friday, leaving everyone shocked and sad.

Condolences started pouring in after reports regarding the death of the makeup artist surfaced online.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif were the first ones to pay tribute to Subbu.

"A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it .....such an incredible talent, the first make up artist i ever worked with, taught me so many things , by my side for so many shoots ,days ,weeks months . It doesn’t seem real , such a gentle kind quiet soul , u never heard him speak about anyone in any way , he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon , cannot believe we will never have our discussions again . Rest in peace subhu you will be missed," wrote Katrina Kaif on her Instagram while posting a throwback picture of the artist.





Actress Anushka Sharma also mourned his death on Instagram.

"He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu," she wrote.

Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor , E Gupta and filmmaker Karan Johar expressed grief in the comments section of Sharma's Instagram post which contained a picture of the actor with Subbu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tribute to the makeup artist in her Instagram stories.

"Rest in [email protected] one of the best makeup artists we had, May your sould rest in peace.May God Give strength to your family. RIP SUBBU WE MISS YOU," she said.



