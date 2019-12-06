close
Fri Dec 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 6, 2019

NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs0.26 per unit

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased the tariff on electricity by Rs0.26 per unit.

A notification was issued by the ministry of power, energy division after the authority's approval.

The increased tariff will come into effect for consumers who have used more than 300 units of electricity from December 1.

In September this year, NEPRA had allowed the government to increase the power tariff by Rs0.53 per unit. As per the IMF agreement, the government is bound to increase power tariff under quarterly adjustment. 

