Fri Dec 06, 2019
December 6, 2019

Ananya Panday breaks silence on comparisons with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Fri, Dec 06, 2019
Ananya Panday breaks silence on comparisons with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday has recently revealed her feelings on being compared Bollywood newbies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The actress who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 this year was seen to be in high praises of her contemporaries.

She stated that Janhvi, Tara, and Sara all are doing great in the business and it actually motivates her to put her best foot forward.

Ananya added that she believes in healthy competition as it sets a benchmark and encourages her to work harder.

Everyone’s getting good work and doing well in their own spaces, she said.

Meanwhile, Ananya took to Instagram to express gratitude to the cast members of Pati, Patni Aur Woh that released earlier today.  



