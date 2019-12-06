Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor spotted during 'Brahmastra’s shooting

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Kullu on Thursday for the shooting of their upcoming movie Brahmastra, scheduled to release next year.

Previously, rumours were circulating about Amitabh Bachchan’s illness and severe medical conditions in October, which were later refuted by the legendary icon via his blog.

The film, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar, belongs to the superhero genre, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

It is actually the first piece of a trilogy planned for a time span of 10 years. The first part under creation is going to get released in 2020, with the month and date still not confirmed.







