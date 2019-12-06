close
Fri Dec 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 6, 2019

NAB moves Supreme Court against Maryam Nawaz's bail

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 06, 2019
Lahore High Court had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4. Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to grant bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

In its petition, the accountability watchdog argued the LHC had not considered the case records "in the correct manner”. It added that due to the LHC’s decision, the prosecution’s case had also been affected.

The bureau appealed to the court to cancel Maryam’s bail and declare the LHC's order as null and void.

LHC had granted bail to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4.

While granting bail, the court had asked Maryam to submit her passport to the court along with two surety bonds of Rs100 million each. The court had also directed the PML-N leader to deposit a Rs70 million guarantee separately with the court.

