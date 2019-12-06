Deepika Padukone reveals her struggles with depression

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Deepika Padukone is an open book when it comes to her struggles with depression as the actress has discussed her experience in a number of interviews.
Recently the star used her own blog as a platform to explain the details of what she went through during the hardest period of her life.
In a post for the New York Times, Deepika revealed she began feeling a strange sensation in February of 2014.
She reiterated that she had lost consciousness after a long day and the next morning when she awoke she felt an empty feeling in her stomach and had a sudden as well as an unexplained urge to cry.
She stated, "I started experiencing symptoms in 2014. It was mid-February, and I had fainted after a long day of work. The next morning, I woke up with an empty feeling in my stomach and the urge to cry."
Deepika was quoted as saying, “On paper, that should have been a great period in my life — I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did."
She added, "I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavour."
Even though the star’s family was supportive and she was dating Ranveer Singh at the time, she still felt a sense of emptiness.
Deepika elaborated on her journey to professional help, stating, “For the duration of their stay I put on a brave face. But as they packed their bags before heading to the airport, I broke down in tears. My mother looked at me and asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ But I had no answer."
"She asked me if I was having issues at work. She asked if my partner and I were doing O.K. All I could do was shake my head. After taking a moment to herself, she said, ‘Deepika, I think you need professional help.’”
