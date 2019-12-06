Deepika Padukone reveals her struggles with depression

Deepika Padukone is an open book when it comes to her struggles with depression as the actress has discussed her experience in a number of interviews.

Recently the star used her own blog as a platform to explain the details of what she went through during the hardest period of her life.

In a post for the New York Times, Deepika revealed she began feeling a strange sensation in February of 2014.

She reiterated that she had lost consciousness after a long day and the next morning when she awoke she felt an empty feeling in her stomach and had a sudden as well as an unexplained urge to cry.

She stated, "I started experiencing symptoms in 2014. It was mid-February, and I had fainted after a long day of work. The next morning, I woke up with an empty feeling in my stomach and the urge to cry."

Deepika was quoted as saying, “On paper, that should have been a great period in my life — I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did."

She added, "I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavour."

Even though the star’s family was supportive and she was dating Ranveer Singh at the time, she still felt a sense of emptiness.

Deepika elaborated on her journey to professional help, stating, “For the duration of their stay I put on a brave face. But as they packed their bags before heading to the airport, I broke down in tears. My mother looked at me and asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ But I had no answer."

"She asked me if I was having issues at work. She asked if my partner and I were doing O.K. All I could do was shake my head. After taking a moment to herself, she said, ‘Deepika, I think you need professional help.’”