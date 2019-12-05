Hrithik Roshan praises Akshay Kumar as the Khiladi tops box office this year

With 2019 near to its end, it must be said that this annum has been immensely profitable for Indian box office.

With movies like Gully Boy, Kesari, Uri: The Surgical Strike, War, Kabir Singh, Housefull 4 and others getting on the big screen this year, things have been going in the positive direction.

Till now, Akshay Kumar has topped the chart with his two films, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, earning a total of INR542 crores for both films.

The Khiladi is seconded by none other than the suave, the charming Hrithik Roshan, who is also voted as the Sexiest Asian Male of 2019, earning a total of INR463 crores after giving two super-hits, namely War and Super 30.

Upon receiving this news, Hrithik took to Twitter and tweeted, "How good would I be if I didn’t have friends better than me," winning hearts of his fans all over the world.

Apart from Hrithik and Akshay, Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have also managed to get into the top list, with their hits including Kabir Singh and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively.