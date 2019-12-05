Priyanka Chopra is a 'full-on' desi girl, says Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are getting ready to weave magic on screens together and after working with the diva, the B-Town hunk is full of praises.

The Queen actor spoke about his experience of working with the Quantico actor and revealed that despite her being big in the United States now, she is still a 'desi’ girl.

“Priyanka has become a very dear friend of mine. I think she is very chilled out and the tag of ‘Desi Girl’, which has been given to her, is really apt. I think she is a full-on Desi Girl,” he told the media at the Glamour and Style awards.

“Right now, we are shooting in Delhi. We are having a lot of fun. I feel (the film’s director) Ramin Bahrani and the entire team is really good,” he further said about his upcoming project with her, The White Tiger.

