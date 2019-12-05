Mumbai streets making Shibani Dandekar feel unsafe even in broad daylight

There have been an increasing amount of reports surfacing regarding the prevalent issue of female safety and security within Indian city Mumbai. Due to this, it seems that not even celebrities are safe from these fears.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Shibani Dandekar opened about the issue stating, “We read about someone getting raped or murdered almost every day. It is devastating and disgusting. I don’t understand what is happening, what we are doing about it and what progress we are making."

The star later said, “We aren’t safe in our own home, in our own country, and in our own land. For me, it is the most ridiculous thing ever. The rate at which women are being harmed is rapidly growing and is unacceptable."

Elaborating further, she went on to say, “We all raise awareness and talk about making India a safe place for women, but at some point in time, I just feel that it is not creating a big impact. There needs to be some solution."

Shibani also went on to recall an incident which frightened her to her core, “I’ve never felt so unsafe in these ten years living in Mumbai, but a couple of weeks ago, when I was leaving a restaurant, I couldn’t find my car and was walking down a busy street. Suddenly, I felt creepy and scared. It wasn’t even late at night; it was in broad daylight."



"I can’t imagine having this feeling all the time which many women probably have while going to work or in the train or in a cab. I can’t imagine living my life with no fear for my safety," she ended.