Ananya Panday from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' on sticking it out with a guy like Chintu Tyagi

The young aspiring artist Ananya Panday has only recently begun actively promoting her film Pati Patni Aur Woh and during a promotional interview the star was asked about her love interests, ideas on the concept and her take on relationships, given the role she portrayed in the movie.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the star was asked about her views on the relationship between her on-screen husband. The movie portrays a married man who ends up having an affair with his secretary.

When asked if she would tolerate such behaviour in real life, the star replied by saying, “It is okay to be attracted to other people but not to the point where your partner gets uncomfortable. I can’t ever deal with a boyfriend or husband like Chintu Tyagi, I am very loyal and I expect the same.”

Further questions regarding her love interests were also put out into the open, to those questions the star replied like every other millennial, stating, “I love being in love. I have had my fair share of relationships. It’s normal and one shouldn’t judge me for it because in school you have many short short relationships. I stared working from a young age and have matured a lot in the past years.”