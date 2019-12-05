Priyanka Chopra’s secret stalker in Bollywood is Bhumi Pednekar

Priyanka Chopra has swiftly taken over the world as one of the leading stars and her fellow insiders back home in India cannot help but be in absolute awe.

Bhumi Pednekar stepped forward recently expressing her admiration for the Quantico star and letting out inner fan girl over her as she revealed that she looks up the diva from time to time to see what she is up to.

Talking to Zoom, the Bala actor revealed: "I love PeeCee so I am like constantly seeing what she's up to. I think she has a baller life."

Bhumi has voiced out her adoration for the Baywatch star earlier as well as she revealed in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan that it isn't just Priyanka she loves but also her husband Nick Jonas.

She said during the show that if she ever got the chance to date someone else's partner, she would choose Nick without a second thought as she finds him very cute.

Presently Bhumi is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey.