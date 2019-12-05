close
Thu Dec 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 5, 2019

Priyanka Chopra discuses winning the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 05, 2019
Priyanka Chopra discuses winning the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award 

Priyanka Chopra was awarded the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award on Wednesday and the whole internet went abuzz after her speech began to circle the web. 

The star took to twitter, just recently to address her win and shared her views on the award she received. 

Pee Cee captioned her post as, “Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life. @UNICEF @UNICEFIndia @UNICEFUSA #UNICEFSnowflake." 


Latest News

More From Bollywood