Priyanka Chopra discuses winning the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Priyanka Chopra was awarded the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award on Wednesday and the whole internet went abuzz after her speech began to circle the web.

The star took to twitter, just recently to address her win and shared her views on the award she received.



Pee Cee captioned her post as, “Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life. @UNICEF @UNICEFIndia @UNICEFUSA #UNICEFSnowflake."



