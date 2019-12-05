Katrina Kaif shows support to Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt after her latest book

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is proving to be a big advocate of mental health as she recently came out showing support to Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen on the launch of her new book.

The 36-year-old Bharat actor wrote down a heartfelt note for Shaheen over her new book I’ve Never Been UnHappier where she documents her battle with depression.

Katrina turned to Instagram giving the young writer a shout out for her latest feat, saying: “what a incredibly brave thing to do to write this book , so heartbreakingly honestly written . You can feel every moment and every thought ....to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful .... p.s @shaheenb i miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon .... to everyone..”

Arjun Kapoor had also shown support to Shaheen as he turned to his social media saying: “@shaheenb thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into ur biggest strength & dared to share when most would shy away thinking what the world would think & say...big love and all the best with everything."







