Tiger Shroff's mom praises his sheer hard work in a heartwarming post

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie Baaghi 3 took him to Serbia. The star makes sure to keep his fans posted regarding his activities and he just recently shared a post with the caption, “First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield..and hopefully last doesnt look or feel like much until I take a shower. #baaghi3"

In response, his mom took to her own Instagram to share a picture of them together, with the caption, "On location with my son who is shooting action bare body in zero degrees. Dedication, discipline, sheer hard work, will power and perfection in everything he does, is what makes me a die hard Tigerian my thanks and gratitude to team tiger, Ahmed, NGE and the incredible crew that is shooting in tough conditions with tiger to make an incredible movie!!! God bless them."

The picture shows Tiger stripped down in a bare blanket, conversing with his mother, while she is completely bundled up in a wind breaker and ear muffs.