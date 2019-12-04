Indian filmmaker Daniel Shravan says women 'shouldn't deny sexual favours of men'

In the midst of surging anger about rape in India, an Indian filmmaker has amplified the wrath of the crowd by giving a bizarre and nonsensical statement about how women should deal with such threats.

Daniel Shravan gave the startling piece of advice on an in-depth social media post which has now been deleted, saying women can ‘easily’ avoid rape by carrying contraceptives with them.

He said that girls need to be given education on rape and how they should not be ‘denying’ sexual favours from men.

"Especially Indian girls should be aware of sex education (carrying condoms and dental dams after age of 18)," he said in the post.

He further added that "government should pass a scheme something like this to control deaths after rape."

The tweet did not, for obvious reasons, sit well with the crowd as social media users unleashed their wrath onto the filmmaker.

The news has come in light of veterinarian Priyanka Reddy's brutal rape and murder in India that caused outrage.



