Who did Kareena Kapoor tell first about her pregnancy?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are amongst the few most loved in Bollywood which is one of the reasons why the birth of their child Taimur had been a euphoric time for all fans.

Speaking about her pregnancy, the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding actor revealed who the one person was who found out about her expecting before anyone else.

The actor, who is about to play a pregnant woman behind the reel as well, revealed that her husband Saif had been the first to know.

The actor had been speaking about it during the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz.

She went on to further add that the Sacred Games actor had been on cloud nine when he found out as the two had been waiting for an extensive period to start a family together.