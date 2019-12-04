Sanjay Dutt ready to make Kriti Sanon his 309th girlfriend?

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has said that he was impressed by his upcoming film Panipat's co-star Kriti Sanon.



Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their upcoming movie.

During the show, when Kapil Sharma jokingly asked Sanjay Dutt about the number of girlfriends revealed in the biopic Sanju, the star said "I still have to keep a count on my girlfriends as this journey is still not came to an end."

Sanju Baba said: "I am so impressed by my Panipat co-star Kriti that I could easily make her my 309th girlfriend."



Sanjay and Kriti would be seen in their upcoming film Panipat. The film will to hit screens on 6 December 2019.