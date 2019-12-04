Kate Middleton attends NATO reception amid pregnancy rumours

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton attended a NATO reception for world leaders in a cheerful and festive mood amid pregnancy rumours.



The reception was hosted by the Queen at the Buckingham Palace. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in attendance.

Kate Middleton is taking the royal responsibilities as Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was on solo four-day trip to Oman and Kuwait.

To mark the 70th anniversary of NATO, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were also present.

Kate attended the royal reception amid the rumours that the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting twins — a baby girl and a baby boy — and will announce her pregnancy soon.

According to reports floating on the internet, Prince William and Kate Middleton may soon give Christmas gift to the Queen by announcing Kate's pregnancy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011 and they have three children — Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The couple last visited Pakistan in October and Prince William's solo trip to Oman and Kuwait has added fuel to pregnancy speculations as the Duchess of Cambridge had only missed overseas royal trip during pregnancy or maternity leave in the past.