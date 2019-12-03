Govt committed to protect PWDs’ rights: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Tuesday said the government was taking multiple steps to protect the rights of Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the country.

"The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill had been submitted to the parliament for its approval," she said while addressing a ceremony of International Day for Persons with Disabilities organized by directorate general of special education, ministry of human rights.

She said public universities, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the State Bank of Pakistan had been requested to facilitate the needs of differently-able persons including subsidies for education, access to public buildings, and ATM facilities for the visually impaired.

Mazari said the ministry, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, was taking an initiative to collect data of persons with disabilities living in the country.

The minister assured that the Accessibility Code for the disabled persons would be adopted in all the buildings for their ease and also paid homage to the parents who brought up their disabled children despite all difficulties.

Director General of Special Education Sheikh Azhar Sajjad highlighted the contributions of DGSE over the years.

The event was attended by over 500 participants which included a large number of higher dignitaries, civil society, NGOs and INGOs representatives and parents of PWDs.

The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) is engaged in imparting Education, Medical, Para Medical and Rehabilitation Services to Children with Disabilities within the federal capital under the umbrella of the Ministry of Human Rights.

The International Day of PWDs is observed across the globe, including Pakistan on December 3 to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society, and to increase awareness about persons with disabilities belonging to political, social, economic and cultural spheres of life.

The Ministry of Human Rights, Directorate General of Special Education in collaboration with the Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project (a joint initiative of the European Union and the Ministry of Human rights), and other partner organizations working with PWDs (e.g. Sightsavers, Chef International, CBM and Deaf Talk) held an event to celebrate the day.

The event included tableaus performed by persons with disabilities beautifully demonstrating their capabilities.

Performers were selected from the various institutions operated by the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE).

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda”.