Pakistan, India set to clash in SAG tennis final

Pakistan tennis team on Tuesday qualified for the finals of the South Asian Games (SAG) after defeating Bhutan in the semi-finals.

Bhutan were routed by Pakistan 3-0 as Abid and Muzammil Murtaza got the better of their opponents in both singles and doubles events. The pairing of Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan had sat out the semi-finals.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on Wednesday to decide who bags the SAG’s tennis tournament's gold medal.

On the other hand, in the women’s event's semi-final, Pakistan team comprising Maheen Aftab and Ushna Sohail were defeated by their Sri Lankan opponents.