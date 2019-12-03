Pakistan, India set to clash in SAG tennis final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan tennis team on Tuesday qualified for the finals of the South Asian Games (SAG) after defeating Bhutan in the semi-finals.
Bhutan were routed by Pakistan 3-0 as Abid and Muzammil Murtaza got the better of their opponents in both singles and doubles events. The pairing of Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan had sat out the semi-finals.
Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on Wednesday to decide who bags the SAG’s tennis tournament's gold medal.
On the other hand, in the women’s event's semi-final, Pakistan team comprising Maheen Aftab and Ushna Sohail were defeated by their Sri Lankan opponents.
