Tue Dec 03, 2019
Katrina Kaif looks like a bombshell in a pastel pink ensemble

Katrina Kaif is yet again serving major styling inspirations to all the fashion freaks out there as she recently managed to garner massive attention with her latest ensemble.

The Bharat starlet was seen clad in a pastel pink attire after stunning everyone earlier with her pink lehenga.

Katrina painted a pretty picture, dressed in an off-shoulder outfit having a stylish mermaid sleeve, which she paired with sheer makeup.

View this post on Instagram

Kay Beauty Press Day

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and will be shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.  

