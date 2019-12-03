Ananya Panday reveals she admired this actress while growing up

Ananya Panday has carved a niche for herself in a very short amount of time ever since she made her big Bollywood debut.



The actress who is currently awaiting the release of her comedy film Pati, Patni Aur Woh spilled the beans and revealed her favourite actress who inspired her to pursue acting since when she was a kid.

The Student of the Year 2 starlet while talking to Mid Day said that she loved Kareena Kapoor when she was 10 years’ old, and Alia Bhatt after she grew up.

Ananya Panday further said, "I am young now, and I want the audience to grow with me watching my films. However, I think that superstardom is far away, but I hope I achieve it someday. I want to have a loyal fan base."

Ananya Panday’s next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar releases on December 6.