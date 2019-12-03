Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get in the Christmas spirit with a glimpse of their ‘trinket’ tree

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seem to be getting into the Christmas spirits already as the couple after making headlines with their intimate Thanksgiving celebrations are now in the limelight again for giving off festive vibes.



The 23-year-old supermodel turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of what the outcome of her Christmas tree shopping with husband Justin Bieber had been, as they stepped out earlier.

The model shared videos on her Instagram Stories of the freshly-decked tree giving away major festive vibes with ornaments not just on the tree but also on the floor, giving fans a hint of what the two lovebirds had been doing the entire day.

Sharing a picture of the tree, Hailey wrote, "we tried!! lol."

"I called it the 'trinket tree' cause all these ornaments look like trinkets," she added.

Earlier the couple had grabbed headlines after they were spotted shopping for a Christmas tree with Justin drawing concern from fans over his gloomy and cranky expression worn throughout the outing.

On the contrary Hailey radiated jovial vibes with her wintry holiday look.



