Sanjay Dutt leaves fans alarmed over weak and frail condition in new photo

Sanjay Dutt's latest picture is drawing concern from fans all around as the megastar seems to be in a low condition and in poor health while sitting with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu shared a picture of the friends' reunion at her place on Instagram and shed light on the joyous time spent with her husband Rishi and Sanjay.

The 61-year-old actor expressed: "Feels great when friends come over to just say how much they love you, how much they missed you."

The famed stars of Bollywood in one frame received a warm welcome by fans, bringing back a lot of memories. However, there were many netizens who were left alarmed instead of the Munna Bhai actor's frail and low demeanor as the star looked weak and his eyes were closed.



The Policegiri actor's health prompted a lot of concern among fans. The comment section was hit by scores of questions as netizens wrote, "I hope Sanjay is ok?" and "Sanjubaba take care of your health."

Sanjay and Rishi have starred in multiple projects together, with their most recent being in 2012, Agneepath.

Fans will soon be able to see the Vaastav actor in a much anticipated upcoming movie, Panipat, playing the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali co-starring with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie will release on December 6, 2019.