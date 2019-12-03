Shah Rukh Khan signs a comic action thriller?

Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for a big budget comic action thriller, according to media reports.



As per Pinkvilla, the Zero star, who celebrated his 54th birthday recently, will announce the next project soon.

Khan was last seen in Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Since then, he had remained away from silver screens.

Recently, he had announced that he was reading a couple of scripts and will announce his new project soon.

Now, according to media reports, Khan will be seen in a comic action thriller directed by Krishna DK and Nidimoru. The shooting of the film will begin next year in India and international locations.

Recently Shah Rukh celebrated his 54th birthday. He took to Instagram saying "I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all."



