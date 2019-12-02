Kate Middleton expecting twins, to announce pregnancy soon: report

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge will announce her pregnancy soon, according to reports floating on the internet.



According to latest reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton may soon give Christmas gift to the Queen by announcing Kate's pregnancy.

The couple are expecting twins — a baby girl and a baby boy, the National Enquirer reported citing a royal insider.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011 and they have three children Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The couple last visited Pakistan in October and the reports suggest that Kate won't be joining William on a four-day royal trip to Oman and Kuwait.

This news has added fuel to pregnancy speculations as the Duchess of Cambridge had only missed overseas royal trip during pregnancy or maternity leave in the past.