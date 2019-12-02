Sara Ali Khan to weave magic with Ajay Devgn in her next project?

Sara Ali Khan has taken the entertainment industry by storm ever since she made her grand debut in Bollywood and the diva is signing projects after projects ever since.

It has been reported that the starlet will be sharing screen space with megastar Ajay Devgn in her next venture with Dhanush.

Superstars Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan were earlier approached for this role, however the makers have zeroed in on Ajay.

Buzz is that Dhanush had said that he was doing a film with Anand L Rai and Sara was spotted meeting up with the director to discuss the progress of the project.

If the rumours are correct and if Ajay does agree on the project, he will have an interesting role to play in the film as this would be his first collaboration with Sara and South star Dhanush.