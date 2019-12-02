Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan gives blessings for ‘Dabangg 3’ amid backlash

Salman Khan’s father, veteran actor Salim Khan, has come forth revealing his thoughts about the former’s highly-anticipated film Dabangg 3 after social media called for a boycott of it.

Dabangg 3 has been marred with a plethora of controversies and the Salman Khan starrer is in hot waters of late.

Amidst all the backlash about the film disrespecting Hindu deities, Salim Khan has given his blessings to Salman, saying that he should not worry about it.

Salman revealed, "My father is very critical about our movies. Most of the times, he straight away tells us, this film has gone Beta, forget about it. He used the same words for this film (Dabangg 3) but in a positive manner, saying, forget about it, don't take stress over this film, don't let the success of this film get to your head, and work hard for the next film.”

About the film releasing in multiple languages, the megastar added, “I dubbed in Tamil for the film's trailer. I showed it to him (Prabhudheva), he heard it and he said, 'Sir, what language (are you speaking in)?' He said we would get a good dubbing artist for the Tamil version, and I said he should let me try. He told me, 'ano sir, you concentrate on Hindi dubbing'. But, yes, it is releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada."



Asked if he would work as an item boy for other producers, now that he has done the job in the Munna badnaam hua, Salman replied, "It's doubtful. It will be only be possible if I will work for free."