Virat Kohli reveals Anushka Sharma's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is his favourite film

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has disclosed that his wifey Anushka Sharma's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' was his favourite Bollywood film.

In an interview when he was asked about his favourite movie of his wife, the Indian cricketer said, "I really love to watch 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'."

The 31-year-old star said the character of Anushka in the film is my most favourite ever.

Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in October 2016 and collected over 230 crore at the box office.

The story of the film is based on the concept of unrequited love. The film stars Anushka and Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood actress Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2017 in Italy. Since then they have become one of the favourite B-Town couples.

The couple will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary on December 11.

Sharma was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan.