Taylor Swift on shifting career from singing to acting and her upcoming film 'Cats'

Pop sensation, Taylor Swift revealed her plans about stepping into acting as she spoke about her experience starring in the film Cats.

Taylor Swift, after making history in the music industry, spoke to British Vogue about the upcoming film, Cats, based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical. The Bad Blood singer has written the song Beautiful Ghosts for the film alongside her delivery of a powerful performance.

Answering if she would ever consider acting as a career choice, the 29-year-old singer responded, "I have no idea. When I was younger, I used to get questions like, 'Where do you see yourself in 10 years?' I'd try to answer. As I get older, I'm learning that wisdom is learning how dumb you are compared to how much you are going to know."

The Lover hit maker shared about her time working on Cats, saying: "I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I love how I felt I'd never get another opportunity to be like this in my life."

Taylor also opened about how she managed a tough schedule for the film. She revealed that most of the songs were wrapped up in one take because she was on tour and also performed in the film. "So a lot of that album is nearly whole takes. When you perform live, you're narrating and you're getting into the story and you're making faces that are ugly and you're putting a different meaning on a song every time you perform it."

Presently the star is on cloud nine as she has recently bagged the most number of awards at the American Music Awards 2019 leaving behind the late music legend Michael Jackson.

Taylor is now looking forward to see Cats hit the cinemas on December 20, 2019.