Deepika Padukone smitten by Hrithik Roshan in 'War', calls him ‘death by chocolate’

Deepika Padukone appears to be head over heels for Bollywood's ultimate heartthrob Hrithik Roshan after she watched his latest offering 'War.'

The 33-years-old Padmaavat star couldn't hold back and expressed her affection for Hrithik's performance in the movie.

Deepika is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and with her huge fan following that go gaga over her. But this time it's the diva starstruck over the Krrish hero as her widely-circulated tweet shows her calling her "Death by chocolate."

"@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House! ...Just Saying...," said Deepika.

Hrithik's charm in the movie was already catching up a lot of attention by his fans and now that the Tamasha actor has also confessed that she has been left with her heart pounding owing to his looks.

The two megastars have never shared screens together for any venture before but with this recent buzz fans can't wait to see the stars in a film together.

Netizens are also hoping to see this get more interesting and waiting for Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh to drop a comment on this tweet.

Deepika was last seen starring in the mega hit, Padmaavat opposite to Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor. Fans will be able to see their favorite actor on screen in her upcoming movie Chhapaak.

On the other hand, Hrithik is already receiving a big round of applause for his recent super hit, War starring with Tiger Shroff. The 45-year-old actor is looking forward to comeback as a superhero in Krrish 4, which is set to open in cinemas in 2020.