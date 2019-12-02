close
Mon Dec 02, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 2, 2019

Ananya Panday opens up about linkup with Kartik Aryan

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 02, 2019
Ananya Panday opens up about linkup with Kartik Aryan

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday has said that she and Kartik Aryan share a great bond that is evident in the chemistry of her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In a recent interview, the Student of The Year 2  actor opened up about her dating rumours with Kartik, saying "I don't take dating rumours seriously. We both (Kartik and Ananya) laugh about such gossips."

Ananya went on to say she would not like to talk about her personal life, however, she added that she finds Kartik cute and likes spending time with the actor. "I and he share a great bond."

"People talk about whatever they want, I don't take it seriously. such rumours have not made any different in my life," she said.

Ananya Panda will be seen in the upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik.

The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019. 

