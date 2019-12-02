Sara Ali Khan to work with Ajay Devgn after Salman Khan backs out?

Sara Ali Khan has been riding high in her career ever since her debut last year and is already getting approached to work alongside bigwigs in the industry.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor after working with some of the biggest directors and megastars in the industry including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan, the actor may now be gearing up to weave magic on screens with Ajay Devgn.

The film in question is getting helmed by Aanand L Rai who also recently had a talk with the Simmba star over the project and as per the latest development on the topic, Ajay Devgn is getting approached to play the second male lead after Dhanush K Raja.

"Ajay has been approached for the film now. Dhanush and Sara have both confirmed their participation. Dhanush had himself said that he was doing a project with Aanand, and Sara also met up with the filmmaker again to get updates on the project," a grapevine spilled the beans to Indian news agencies.



"While Aanand had Abhay Deol as the vital third component in his film Raanjhanaa, this one is not a sequel but has the third but very important element in the film," the insider added.

Earlier Salman Khan was also approached for the part but the actor was not game for a two-hero project, the sources said further.