Pictures: Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in this white ensemble

Katrina Kaif on Sunday gave major style goals with her stunning white outfit as she shared multiple photos from "We The Women", a mash up of achievers from different walks of life.



The Bollywood diva wore no accessories as she posed for cameras, giving her outfit all the limelight.

The actress posted three pictures on her Instagram with a caption that read: "We The Women".

Arranged by Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, "We The Women" now in its third year, made its debut in Kalkata where Katrina Kaif was one of the participant.





The actress also shared a picture with the journalist while praising her in Instagram stories.

On the work front Katrina Kaif will be next seen in"Sooryavanshi" opposite Akshay Kumar in March next year.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also features Gulshan Grover, Vivan Bhatena, Nikitin Dheer, Abhimanyu Singh, Neena Gupta and others in key roles.