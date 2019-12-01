Fast bowler Usman Shinwari reveals he had challenged Yasir Shah to show batting skills

Fast bowler Usman Shinwari on Sunday revealed that he had challenged his friend and leg-spinner Yasir Shah to display his batting prowess in Australia when both faced each other in a domestic match before the Test series Down Under.

Yasir, batting at number eight, smashed 113 off 213 deliveries in Adelaide on Sunday to help Pakistan post a half decent total of 302 after they were reeling on 89-6 at one stage.

Shinwari, a good friend of Yasir, said that before the spin ace's departure for Australia, he had challenged him to stay on wicket for longer during the Test series.

“It happened during one of our Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches against Balochistan in Quetta,” recalled Shinwari, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhua in domestic circuit.

“Yasir was aiming to play a longer innings when I went to him and said that 'I will accept you as a batsman only when you will be able to stay at the crease in Australia, where you will face bowlers at speed of 150. I am happy that today he has done it,” the southpaw pacer said.

Usman, who has played some useful knocks as a tail-ender, said that runs scored by tail are always important for the team.

Talking about Pakistan team’s bowling performance in the Test series against Australia, Usman said that the bowlers did not bowl in the right areas, which is why they could not get success.

The 25-year-old fast bowler further said that domestic cricket is a “learning institute” for players where they can learn all aspects of the game.

Shinwari also said that he is willing to play all three formats for Pakistan. “I am always ready for all types of cricket. I am playing four-day cricket regularly which shows that I am ready for Test cricket as well," he said.

When asked about the inconsistency in his own performance, Usman explained that he tries to bowl aggressively in each match and "when you’re bowling aggressively then there is always a chance that you could be smashed as well."

“I do not get satisfied with bowling figures of like four overs, 24 runs, two wickets. I want to give match-winning performances. I try to give my 100 per cent in every match, be it for Pakistan or franchise,” he said.

Moreover, Shinwari said that the new domestic structure would help Pakistan bowlers improve and results will be fruitful when they are playing international cricket.

“Using Kookaburra balls will help bowlers in international cricket. Before this season, bowlers were easily getting 50 to 60 wickets but now they will have to give extra effort to take wickets, which will eventually help them in international cricket,” Usman concluded.