Sun Dec 01, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 1, 2019

Sara Ali Khan's video giving warm hug to a fan takes the internet by storm

Sun, Dec 01, 2019

Sara Ali Khan's video giving warm hug to a fan takes the internet by storm

A video of Sara Ali Khan, one of the most loved actresses of the Bollywood, giving a warm hug to her fan has taken the internet by storm.

In the video making rounds on social media platforms shows the Simmba star giving a warm hug to a fan. The pleasant gesture of Sara has won the hearts of millions.

The actress stepped out in yellow attire and she looked gorgeous. She was greeted by a crowd of young fans, who asked her for photographs.

Sara, after a brief chat with one of her fans, went on to warmly embrace the girl.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal. The film will be released on February 14, 2020.

Her next project is Coolie No 1 which will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

