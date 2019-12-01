Salman Khan responds to 'Dabangg 3' controversy: 'People are trying to gain publicity'

Salman Khan's upcoming, highly-anticipated Bollywood film Dabangg 3 is currently embroiled in a controversy over its song Hud Hud but the actor appears to have no issues with the wrath of the netizens calling for a boycott.



The Radhe actor was quoted by IANS opening up about the controversy surrounding the song that is said to have hurt religious sentiments.

"I am glad people consider it a big film. Earlier, we did a film [Bajrangi Bhaijaan], there was a controversy regarding its title but it was dismissed. So, such controversies are part and parcel of this industry. I don't think there is anything objectionable in the film because of which a controversy can be created,” he said at the launch of the film’s freshly released song Munna Badnam Hua.

"It is our song since the beginning. People are just trying to get two minutes of fame by linking themselves with us. They try to gain some publicity out of it and they get it too. Fans also support them. So, it's good. I don't have any issues with it," he added.

The song landed in contention after it showed saffron-clad sadhus shaking a leg in the music video which gave birth to Twitter trends asking for the film to face a ban.

The film will be seeing the light of day on December 20, 2019.