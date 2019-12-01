Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pay respect to Betty Kapadia

A number of Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their respects to Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna after the passing of Betty Kapadia.

Betty died at the age of 80, after spending many nights in the ICU, ever since November 30. The family refused to divulge any information regarding her health condition and status up until her passing.

How sources reveal the cause of her hospitalization to be respiratory issues. Since that time, family and friends refused to divulge any information regarding Betty's health, up till her passing.

Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to arrive at the funeral services. Many others have been making their way to Dimple's house to pay their respects.



