Anil Kapoor discloses his views on his position within the entertainment industry

Anil Kapoor reveals his thoughts on stagrnation, getting too comfortable with his position and his plans on increased success by becoming better than yesterday.

During a conversation with IANS, Anil went onto say, "I don't think I ever want to be completely comfortable for fear of complacency. It's only when you put yourself in uncomfortable situations that you grow and learn."

Anil also mentioned, "So when you find yourself getting too comfortable and too much at ease, kick yourself out of your comfort zone and try something new."

When he was asked about his goals and whether they have changed with time, the star went onto reveal the opposite, stating, "Strangely enough, my goals haven't changed much at all! I'm a simple man with a simple plan - to be better than I was yesterday. So that's what I continue to strive towards."



