Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13' grand finale date announced

The makers of the popular Indian reality show, Bigg Boss 13, have announced the date for the grand finale of the show, as revealed by the Indian publications.



According to Pinkvilla, the grand finale of Bollywood superhero Salman Khan's reality TV show will now be held in February 2020.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 13 had gotten an extension for five more weeks. With this news the thirteenth season of the show will be its longest by far.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered on 29 September 2019 and was criticized in the beginning for not meeting the expectations.

The Dabangg actor has been hosting this season which makes it his tenth consecutive season as the host.