Anil Kapoor reveals his thoughts on success and confidence through his life philosophy

Anil Kapoor credits his success and confidence to active self reflection and realization. He believes that paves the way to growth. The star has maintained a steady career in the past four decades, with films like Tezaab, Mr India and Slumdog Millionaire.

Kapoor told PTI, "The calmness comes with self reflection and realization. As long as you are confident and secure with your work, nothing can shake you."

He went onto say, "We have to make the most of our time here in this life. That's something I never let myself forget."

Kapoor revealed how he stays so upbeat and continues to strive, he stated that he derives inspiration from the people he works with. He continues to feel as enthusiastic now, as he did in the beginning of his career.

Anil admitted, "I feel we have some amazing talent all over the world which is making for some great cinema and I feel I'm my best self when I'm on set and I can't imagine doing anything else."