Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan's cold war led to 'Inshallah' getting shelved?

Priyanka Chopra is undeniably one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, but when it comes to Salman Khan, he refuses to let bygones be bygones.

As per the latest on their feud, reports are suggesting that while Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra had their differences during the filming of Bharat, another one of the megastar’s films, Inshallah by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, bore the brunt as well.

Reports revealed that the Quantico actor had been looking forward to work with the acclaimed Padmaavat director who was thinking of roping in the diva for one of the dance numbers in Inshallah.

While the two had agreed, it was Salman who had reportedly stepped forward refusing to accept the new addition.

A grapevine revealed to Masala saying: “But Salman put his foot down. He said he wanted Daisy Shah for the number. This was unacceptable to Bhansali.”

Salman and Priyanka share a sour history after the latter took a last minute exit from Bharat owing to her wedding plans. She was then replaced with Katrina Kaif.