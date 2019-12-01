Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan put up a show for crowd at the airport: Watch video

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan are leaving as all in awe with their adorable video making rounds on the internet that shows Kartik teaching Deepika how to dance.



The two attracted quite a lot of crowd at the Mumbai airport as the Luka Chuppi actor taught the diva how to shake a leg to his recently-released song Dheeme Dheeme from his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Deepika had earlier on Instagram, requested Kartik to teach her the Dheeme Dheeme step as she she had written: “@kartikaarayn will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step? I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge!!"

Kartik had responded saying: “Ji zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi. Bataiye kab."

Deepika’s request finally came true as the two took the spotlight at the airport giving major friendship goals.

Check out the video below:








