Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' invites controversy, social media calls for a boycott

Bollywood star Salman Khan has trouble knocking on his door once again as his upcoming film Dabangg 3 gets embroiled in controversy with social media users asking for the film's boycott. On the other hand, there are many fans who stepped forth defending the actor with their own advocating hashtag of #AwaitingDabangg3 in the face of #BoycottDabangg3.



The Sultan actor’s movie is trending again on social media but not for the reason you would assume. Dabangg 3 dropped a teaser of another song Munna Badnaam Hua featuring Prabhu Deva but the fans are still showing concerns over the previous one.

Netizens are using hashtags #BoycottDabangg3 to raise their concerns over a specific scene in the song that is hurting religious sentiments.

The social media stood divided now that Salman’s fans have started their own opposing hashtag of #AwaitingDabangg3 supporting the film.



With the film set to release on December 20, 2019, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had also requested the Central Board of Film Certification to reject Dabangg 3’s certificate.

The film brings the comeback of the famed character, Chulbul Pandey played by Salman himself also starring Sonakshi Sinha along with Saiee Manjrekar’s debut.