Salman Khan lashes out at Sidharth Shukla in 'Bigg Boss 13' latest episode

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting TV show Bigg Boss 13 season, lashed out at Sidharth Shukla in the latest episode.



The show has been given extension for five more weeks and now the grand finale will take place in February 2020.

In the latest episode, Salman Khan will be seen talking aggressively with Shukla over his way of talks with others participants.

In the promo you can see Dabangg 3 star lashing out at Shukla and talking to him aggressively to make him understand that his way of talking to others was not acceptable.

In the previous episode, Salman had given stern warning to Shukla over his behaviour in the house.