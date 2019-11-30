Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple, seeks blessings for film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.



Mr Perfectionist kick-started the shooting of the film in Punjab. In the upcoming movie, Aamir looked as a Sikh person and the photos were leaked on social media platforms.

Today, the PK actor was spotted at Golden Temple to seek blessings for the success of the film.

In the pictures captured by paparazzi and released by Indian media, Aamir could be seen doing Parikrama around the temple. His team was also present there.

He also met the members of the Golden Temple and prayed there.

Film Laal Singh Chaddha, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Khan will be released in December 2020.