Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Vijay Deverakonda express rage over Priyanka Reddy murder case

Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Vijay Deverakonda and other celebrities have stepped forward expressing rage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian named Priyanka Reddy hailing from Indian Hyderabad.

Condemning such a brutal act, the celebs took to Twitter to raise their voices for Priyanka Reddy.

Akshay Kumar criticised the dark reality of the society and demanded for better laws.

He wrote, “Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi,we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces.We need stricter laws.This needs to STOP!”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Farhan Akhtar also shared his condolences with Priyanks’s family and posted, “What those men did to #Priyanka_Reddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief.”

Another Bollywood actor Richa Chadha who is famous for her role in Fukrey expressed on her Twitter that, “Her only crime was she trusted these men who promised to fix her scooty. Perpetrators are given the harshest punishment, they don’t belong in society. They won her trust and then brutalized her. Treated her like a thing, not a human being. Condolences to family. #priyanakareddy."

Vijay, a Telugu actor, shared grief and wrote, "We should take responsibility of our men/boys at home, our friends and in our surroundings. Stand up to any wrong behaviour, correct them and make them understand. And those who don't behave like humans don't deserve human rights. Give them what they deserve."

Abhishek Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Esha Gupta and a number of other celebrities also condemned the act.



